Strovolos’murder case: 23-year-old suspect’s half brother denies his involvement

The rapid developments over Strovolos’ double murder case have shaken Cyprus. The two alleged suspects, a 33-year-old man and his 23-year-old half-brother, were sought by the Police in connection of the double murder and are expected to appear before Nicosia District Court, which approved a police request and issued an 8-day custody warrant for the two suspects. A custody warrant was also issued for the 21-year-old partner of the 33-year-old man.

The Police, following indications given by the 33-year-old suspect, have found the murder weapon- a knife- and the suspect’s clothes at his family house in Nicosia, while they are still looking for extra, powerful evidence such as the suspect’s cap.

They have also found related notes on the vehicle of the 33-year-old suspect.

A forensic examination based on the latest findings is to be conducted at the Police Headquarters.

The 23-year-old suspect, for his part, denies allegations levelled against him,

stressing that his brother is lying about his involvement in the murder.