Strovolos murder: The two arrested appear in Court

The two suspects arrested on Friday night according the alleged murder of the couple, George Hadjigeorgiou and Nina Sergiou, committed on 18 April at their home in Strovolos will appear in the Nicosia Court.

The one is the 23-year-old brother of the 33-year-old suspect who is already under 8-day detention, and the other is his 21-year-old partner.

According to the 33-year-old’s statement, given on Friday to the investigators, the suspect named his brother as the person who committed the murders and also spoke of the involvement of his girlfriend.

Following the instructions of the 33-year-old, the police had found a knife in a house in Aglantzia -allegedly the weapon used for the murders- as well as the blood-stained clothes that he claims to be his own, but on the night of the murder, he claims, his brother was wearing them.

All the findings were transferred for scientific exams in the forensic laboratories of the Police Headquarters.

