Strovolos double murder: Police struggle to solve the case

According to Police Chief, Zacharias Chrysostomou, the Police strive to shed light on the case of Strovolos’ double murder, aiming at bringing the perpetrators to justice.

At the same time, he outlined the importance of developing valid informing practices while handling such a sensitive case, stressing that the media should be rather self-critical. Furthermore, he added that the Police applaud the value of accurate, official information.

However, the Police Chief by saying that no administration or institution is infallible and that there is always the possibility for further improvements and clarifications, underlined that the Police is to inform the media in due time, taking into account the specific context of the case.

He also called on everyone, ‘especially those who lead or seek to shape public opinion on particular issues,’ to be extremely careful. As he states, ‘statistics of the last five years have shown a decline in the violent crime rate, classifying Cyprus as one of the safest countries worldwide’.

According to the Police Chief, Strovolos’ double murder, committed on he 19th of April 2018, led to the tragic loss of the lives of two respectable fellow citizens and, therefore, we should be very concerned regarding the way of public debate and information procedures are held.