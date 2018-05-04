Strovolos double murder: 33-year-old suspect confesses

Loizos Tzionis, the suspect under trial for the murder of the Strovolos couple, 59-year-old Dina Sergiou and 60-year-old Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, confessed his crime today.

According to Tzionis, three more people were involved. The three suspects (the 33-year-old’s partner, his brother-in-law, and a 22-year-old man) were taken into custody and were the ones to initially point out Tzionis as the couple’s murderer.

Contrary to the previous time, the 33-year-old arrived at court today with his lawyer, Alexandros Saouris.

The court met the request of the police for a renewal of custody for eight more days: the 33-year-old’s telecommunication data before and after the crime will be examined and more sites will be investigated. More scientific examinations will be conducted.

The 33-year-old’s lawyer asked for copies of arrest and search warrants, and did not object to the renewal of custody.

In total, 186 testimonies have been given so far and around 50 more are expected to be received.

According to head investigator, Mr. Koumettou, the 33-year-old was seen near the victims’ house on the 18th of April. He had on his person two items which were later found on the crime scene. The suspect’s DNA was also found in the crime scene, as well as a pair of shoes which, as Tzionis admitted, belonged to him.