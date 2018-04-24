Strovolos’ couple murder: Police remarks on the case

Cyprus Police Department has made an announcement regarding the latest reports that have come to light about the couple murder case in Strovolos.

More specifically, it has been outlined that “the Police aim at delivering the capability to conduct professional investigations at all levels, always with respect to current legislation and investigative procedures.”

Furthermore, the Police stated that the investigation procedures are carried out extremely carefully and professionally, despite receiving negative feedback.

