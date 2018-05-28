Solar power park plans blocked

On 21/5/2018 the competent Environmental Authority judged against the construction of a 10 MW solar power park in the commune of Prastio Avdimou, Limassol, after a request by the Environmental Impact Assessment Board and a visit to the site of the proposed project.

According to the report of the Environmental Authority, the proposed project was examined at a meeting of the Environmental Impact Assessment Board on 20/3/2018. The members of the committee expressed positive views on the creation of the project, given that there would be no severe destruction of the flora.

It was therefore requested that the vegetation in the area should be recorded. Project researchers in their letter dated 27/3/2018 informed the Environmental Authority that there are about 70 olives and 10 carob trees in the area of the proposed project, as well as shrubs that occupy 8 % of the total surface area. The visit revealed that the data included in the Environmental Impact Assessment Study concerning the possible negative impact (affected vegetation, land erosion and habitat disturbance) corresponded to reality.