Slot machines and roulette biggest attractions at Limassol casino

Within the first three weeks of operation, over 34,000 individual guests have visited “Cyprus Casinos (C2)”, the first licensed casino in the Republic of Cyprus, while more than 6,000 visitors have registered to become members of the C2 Rewards Club loyalty programme.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos said the number of visitors has exceeded expectations.

“So far, the number of visitors has exceeded our expectations and we are very gratified with the response from our guests. We believe the accelerating attendance rate and strong performance of new members joining the Cyprus Casinos C2 Rewards Club is driven by the strong, positive word of mouth and self-discovery by the market,” he said.

Ballantyne also said guests of 41 different nationalities have visited C2 so far.

“By the numbers, the most visitors have been Cypriots, followed by those from Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and United Kingdom. The most popular games have been our state-of-the-art Slot Machines, followed by American Roulette.”

Located at 271 Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Zakaki, Limassol, Cyprus Casinos operates not only in accordance with Cyprus Legislation and Regulations, but also follows Melco’s industry-leading professional standards which focus on Responsible Gaming.

Comprising 4,600m² inclusive of a 1,300m² gaming area, Cyprus Casinos features 33 Table Game and 242 Slot Machines, the Salon Prive VIP gaming area, the Columbia Bistro restaurant and two bars which serve a variety of cuisines, snacks and beverages. The casino operates on a 24/7 basis and guests must be 21 years of age and above to enter. There is no fee to enter Cyprus Casinos.