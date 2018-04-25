Significant progress made towards Ayia Napa Marina development  

A significant progress has been recorded in the implementation of the Ayia Napa Marina ambitious project, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021, while the marina itself is said to be operating by the summer of 2019.

The second phase of the construction, which refers to all residential and commercial buildings of the project, has commenced on 1st March 2018, with Terna S.A. and the Ayia Napa Marina engineering teams mobilising new staff, equipment and offices in preparation for the increased construction volume.

The new sales offices at Ayia Napa are due to be opened soon, where visitors could access plans, photos and videos, enabling them to catch a glimpse of what Ayia Napa marina will offer in the near future.