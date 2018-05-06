Shots fired at police: third person under interrogation

Two policemen were injured last night after shots were fired at their car. The policemen were called to an area of Ypsonas, Limassol to examine a parked hired car with three suspicious passengers.

Efthivoulos Georgi, who is injured and hospitalised under police guard, was the first to be arrested and the police is looking for two more men, Elias Mouzos and Charalambos Kalogeridis. The car was hired in the name of a 33-year-old woman, who has also been arrested.

A Bulgarian man who is suspected to be the third person in the hired vehicle at the time of the crime was also arrested and is under interrogation. As the suspect claims, he was abducted by the other two passengers.

President Anastasiades visited the Limassol General Hospital and announced plans to transport one of the police officers, who is seriously injured, to Israel. The Minister of Justice, who also visited the injured policeman, informed the media that the man is in a stable condition but has not escaped danger.