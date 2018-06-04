Seven dog beaches in Cyprus this summer

Dog owners have seven beaches to take their four-legged friends for a swim.

The Central Beach Committee has designated two beaches each in Paphos and Limassol and one each in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paralimni as open to dogs. Owners are urged to take care for the safety of people and dogs, and to adhere to rules of hygiene, cleanliness and respect for the environment.

The seven beaches are:

1. The beach in Steratzia, within the council limits of Kato Pyrgos in Nicosia district.

2. The beach as Kasianes (Spyros Beach) south of Larnaca airport, within the municipal limits of Larnaca in Larnaca district.

3. The beach northwest of Paphos airport, where the river Ezousa meets the sea, within the council limits of Achelia in Paphos district.

4. The beach in the area of Pittil, east of where the Platani river meets the sea, within the council limits of Neo Chorio in the Paphos district

5. The beach at Karavopetra, south east of the sewerage treatment unit, within the council of limits of Monagroulli in the Limassol district

6. The beach at Prolimnos, west of Pissouri, within the council limits of Pissouri, in Limassol district

7. The beach at Glyki Nero A, within the limits of Paralimni Municipality. This has been designated a dog beach until the end of 2018. The beach had been closed to dogs last year because of work on the marina.