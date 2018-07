The Fire Service is rushing to tackle a blaze that broke out near the village of Pachna, the second blaze in the Limassol district within 90 minutes.

It said that it had responded at 16.17 on Monday to the Pachna fire, sending the five water dropping aircraft that were tackling the Moutayiaka blaze. Eight fire trucks are also rushing to the scene it said.

The fire department said that although the fire at Moutayiaka was still out of control, the situation was much improved.

