Second arrest for use of stolen passports

A Turkish national was arrested at Larnaca Airport late on Saturday afternoon after trying to leave the country with a stolen French passport.

This was the second such incident in 24 hours.

The 31 year old Turkish national was arrested after it emerged during a passport check that the passport he was using had been reported as stolen. The man gave his real name and said he had obtained the passport from a friend.

Earlier on Saturday, a 27 year old Libyan was arrested after the passport he was using was found to have been stolen. He said he had bought it.