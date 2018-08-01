Menu
Sea track facilities for disabled installed at two Paralimni beaches

August 1, 2018 at 5:20pm
Paralimni Municipality is installing two sea track facilities at Ayia Triada and Louma beaches in order to make them accessible to the disabled,  Mayor Theodoros Pirrilos said.

It is a result of the implementation of a European programme that the municipality was awarded in cooperation with the  Cypriot Paraplegics Association and the Municipality of Ermoupolis on the Greek island of Syros.

Next year, the municipality will be installing another three sea tracks. The first such facility was installed at Vrysi beach five years ago and was operating well. “Such actions complement out country’s tourist product,” he said.

“These systems allow not only Cypriots with mobility issues to enjoy the sea but attract people from Europe who want to holiday in countries that have facilities for the disabled.”

