Scores evacuated after fire near Polis campsite

Scores of people were evacuated from Polis Chrysochous camp site early on Sunday morning as more than 40 fire fighters battled a blaze nearby.

The fire, which according to first indications was malicious, broke out a little after midnight near the campsite prompting authorities to evacuate the site as well as residents of nearby holiday homes.

They were taken to the beach for safety by civil defence officials. A police launch also went to the area, should the fire approach the beach.

The fire was brought under control around 3.30 am and totally extinguished one hour later.

The fire services said the fire broke out among reeds close to the camp site, burning dry grass and eucalyptus trees.

Police in cooperation with civil defence immediately evacuated the camping site and homes in the area. About 250 people were taken to the beach as fire fighters tackled the blaze, managing with the help of 19 fire trucks to contain the fire within two hours. It was extinguished an hour later having burnt one and half hectares of trees, wild vegetation and dry grass.

Investigations early on Sunday morning indicate the fire had been started maliciously. Investigations continue.

