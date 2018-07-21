Satellite casino deal signed for Larnaca Airport

Airport operator Hermes Airports Ltd and the Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus Ltd (ICR Cyprus) consortium have signed a commercial agreement for the operation of a satellite casino for the town of Larnaca at Larnaca Airport.
The satellite casino will operate in two locations — one in departures, accessible only to departing passengers, and the second in arrivals that will be accessible to the general public.
The first venue will be ready within the next three months, while the second towards the end of the year. Together they will host about 50 slot machines.
The agreement is for two years, subject to renewal.
Slot machines and roulette biggest attractions at Limassol casino