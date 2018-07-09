Sailor taken to hospital from ship off Polis

A crew member taken ill on a commercial ship anchored in Polis Chrysochous Bay was rushed to hospital on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.
It said that the Joint Search and Rescue Centre had received an urgent message just before 4.00 pm that a crew member aboard the M/V Dana Trader had been taken ill.
It initiated the Nearchos scheme, sending a police launch with a medical team to the boat. The crew member was taken to Latchi port and from there by ambulance to Polis Chrysochous hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
It said that the consular section of the Foreign Ministry was briefed so that the next of kin of the crew member — who is a foreign national — could be informed.