Russian tourist thanks lifeguard for saving his life

June 15, 2018 at 12:05pm
A touching act of gratitude took place in Paphos a few days ago: a member of the Paphos lifeguards’ association ‘Kinyras’ saved a Russian tourist from drowning. The following day, the tourist visited the lifeguard and gave him the cross he was wearing during the rescue to thank him for saving his life.

In a Facebook post the Kinyras lifeguards association said it was a good feeling when your efforts are appreciated. Photo shows the Russian tourist (right) and his rescuer.

