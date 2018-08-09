Russian tourist found dead in Paphos hotel room

A 44 year old Russian visitor was found dead in her Paphos hotel room by her 19 year old daughter on Thursday.

Police said that mother and daughter had gone to bed last night, but by noon on Friday the 44 year old woman had not woken up.

Her daughter contacted hotel management and an ambulance took the woman to Paphos Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. There were no signs of any injuries and police are investigating a case of death from natural causes.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.

The woman and her daugter were in Paphos for a short holiday.