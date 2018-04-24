Menu
Local

Russian investor’s comeback for radical investments in Larnaca

April 24, 2018 at 4:38pm
By April 24, 2018 No Comments

Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras, told Phileleftheros that developments on the field of investments in Larnaca are eventually growing in a positive direction. More specifically, the town’s mayor outlined that the Russian entrepreneur, Nikolai Potapenko has already submitted preliminary plans before the Council of Ministers for the construction of a luxury hotel on the Finikoudes strip.

According to Phileleftheros, the Russian investor is currently seeking the state’s permission to proceed with the development of two buildings: a five-star luxury hotel and a high-rise building that is designed to have over 20 floors.

Potapenko has already pumped about €1,5 mln into the project, that will include a 20-storey luxury hotel, a spa, conference centre, apartments, commercial units, cinema and rooftop restaurant.

 

You May Also Like

Local
April 24, 2018

Attorney General’s statements on Strovolos’ couple murder

pavlou
Local
April 24, 2018

Strovolos’ couple murder: Police remarks on the case

pavlou
Local
April 24, 2018

Venomous snake found in Limassol school yard

pavlou