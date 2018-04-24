Russian investor’s comeback for radical investments in Larnaca

Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras, told Phileleftheros that developments on the field of investments in Larnaca are eventually growing in a positive direction. More specifically, the town’s mayor outlined that the Russian entrepreneur, Nikolai Potapenko has already submitted preliminary plans before the Council of Ministers for the construction of a luxury hotel on the Finikoudes strip.

According to Phileleftheros, the Russian investor is currently seeking the state’s permission to proceed with the development of two buildings: a five-star luxury hotel and a high-rise building that is designed to have over 20 floors.

Potapenko has already pumped about €1,5 mln into the project, that will include a 20-storey luxury hotel, a spa, conference centre, apartments, commercial units, cinema and rooftop restaurant.