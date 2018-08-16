Robber with knife makes off with €2000 from Larnaca hotel

Police are looking for a man who robbed a hotel on the Larnaca -Dhekelia road early on Thursday morning.
Police said that around 1.20 am, a hotel employee reported that a hooded man armed with a knife had robbed €2000 from the hotel.
The employee said that the man had shouted ‘money, money; in English, taking 2000 euro from the hotel’s till and fled on foot.
There were no other people in the hotel reception areas at the time, however the robber’s movements appear to have been captured by the hotel’s CCTV, the Cyprus News Agency said.
Oroklini police are investigating.