Reports: Pafilia assigned Paphos marina

The new Marina Management Committee has assigned construction of the 1000 berth Paphos marina to Pafilia, Phileleftheros reported on Tuesday.
It said that the new committee — that was appointed in May — had been examining the issue for the past two months and had yesterday informed Pafilia of its decision that it be assigned the proposed marina.
The marina will be built at Potima, Kissonerga. It will have a capacity for 1000 boats and include more than 42,000 square metres of residential and commercial developments.