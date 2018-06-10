Menu
Rental prices skyrocket in Limassol and Nicosia

June 10, 2018 at 10:00am
Rental prices have climbed steeply, especially in the heart of Limassol and Nicosia because of heightened interest by investors and retailers seeking new venues.

According to a recent survey by Phileleftheros newspaper s rental prices vary, depending on factors such as area and size.  In some cases a month’s rent for a luxury office in Limassol can be as high as €18,450 and €12,800 in Nicosia.

According Phileleftheros,  a 1,000 m² office in Strovolos, built in 2000, is available for €12,000 per month. A 500 m² office in Nicosia city centre, built in 2003, is available for €7,000 per month and a 510 m² office in Engomi, built in 2004, is available for €6,120 per month.

However, rental fees are even higher in Limassol, when compared to Nicosia. For instance, a 403 m² office in the centre of town is available for €18,540 per month.

It is to be noted that there is a great difference in rental prices between Limassol/ Nicosia and Larnaca, as a 375 m² office, situated in Larnaca’s city centre, is available for €2,000 per month.

 

 

