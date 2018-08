A boat with ten Syrian political refugees (three men, two women and five children) was towed to the Golden Coast port in Protaras by the Cypriot coastguard at around 3:30 am on Saturday.

All ten refugees, who are in a good health, were transferred at the port by members of the Port and Marine police, and subsequently were taken to a migrant reception centre.

According to sources, the vessel was tracked sailing to the marine area of Cape Greco at 9pm on Friday.