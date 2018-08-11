Recreation procedures for ‘Cyprus Meteora’ site completed

Redeveloping procedures that took place at the area of the Episkopi Rock in Paphos, or the so-called Cyprus Meteora, have been recently completed. The project lasted for 10 months and the total cost was €259,000.

Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou said recreation procedures have drastically improved the famous site by highlighting its natural beauty and now can be also used as a hosting place for several activities of the municipality.

The famous Episkopi Rock attracts many visitors every year, who are impressed by the breath-taking view that it offers. At the same time, the Episkopi Rock has important environmental significance, supporting a wide diversity of fauna.