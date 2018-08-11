Menu
Local

Recreation procedures for ‘Cyprus Meteora’ site completed

August 11, 2018 at 3:25pm
By August 11, 2018 No Comments

Redeveloping procedures that took place at the area of the Episkopi Rock in Paphos, or the so-called Cyprus Meteora, have been recently completed. The project lasted for 10 months and the total cost was €259,000.

Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou said recreation procedures have drastically improved the famous site by highlighting its natural beauty and now can be also used as a hosting place for several activities of the municipality.

The famous Episkopi Rock attracts many visitors every year, who are impressed by the breath-taking view that it offers. At the same time, the Episkopi Rock has important environmental significance, supporting a wide diversity of fauna.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 11, 2018

Owner of Argakas fatal crash car charged

pavlou
Local
August 11, 2018

Syrian political refugees taken to relatives’ houses in Nicosia

pavlou
Local
August 11, 2018

Fire between Avdimou and Prastio under control

bouli