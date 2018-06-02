Menu
Decision to provide beach access only to Turks and Turkish-Cypriots slammed

June 2, 2018 at 9:59am
Turkish-Cypriot NGOs  have accused the ‘municipality’ of occupied Famagusta of racist behaviour for allowing only Turks and Turkish-Cypriots to access the beach of occupied Dherinia. According to e-newspaper Kibris Postasi, the NGOs have called on the ‘municipality’ to revoke its decision and allow all visitors to access the beach.

“We will boycott Dherynia beach,” the announcement says, until the “municipality” stops its racist attitudes.

The organisations urged “officials” to break their silence in the face of any attitudes that can have a negative impact on efforts for peace.

