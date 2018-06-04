Rainy spell to last till Tueday. Summer ‘returns’ on Wednesday

According to the Meteorology Department, summery weather will return on Wednesday. The current unstable weather in the mountains and inland will persist on Monday and Tuesday because of the low pressure affecting the area.

Today the weather will be generally sunny but local showers are expected in the afternoon, especially in the mountains, the interior and the South. Hailstorms may also occur. The temperature will rise to 32 degrees inland, 29 on the coasts and 22 in the mountains.

Tomorrow Tuesday, the weather will be generally sunny but local showers and isolated thunderstorms may occur in the mountains and inland. On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly fine with, but increased cloud coverage at times may lead to isolated showers, especially in the mountains.