Public sector vacancies with wages ranging from €10,000 to €78,000

Job positions with high earnings have opened up in the public sector, including posts for doctors, professors at the University of Cyprus, and officers at the Cyprus Port Authority and Water Development Department.

Applications from parties interested in the position of financial assistant officer should be submitted to the Financial Ombudsman of the Republic of Cyprus by June 28.

The Ministry of Health, is in need of fixed-term employees in gastroenterology, radiology, pathology, anesthesiology, pneumonology, orthopedics, cardiology, plastic surgery, and children’s surgery. Applications should be submitted by June 29.

Applications for head of the IT department at the Port Authority are also accepted and should be sent to the Authority’s head office in Nicosia. This is an entry-level and promotion position. The salary scale is €39,006 – €40,576 – €42,086 – €43,626 – €45,166 – €46,706 – €48,246 – €49,786 and €51,326. Applications must be sent by July 6.

The Nicosia Sewerage Board accepts applications for two permanent posts of secretary assistants (entry-level post) with a salary of €10,858. Applications must be sent by June 29.

The Water Development Department in Larnaca accepts applications for two vacant permanent positions of a secretary assistant and a technician. These are entry-level posts. Applications will be accepted until July 6.

The University of Cyprus announced a job opening for a lecturer or assistant professor in Construction. Candidates must hold a PhD from a recognised university. Additionally candidates are required to hold a first degree in engineering and / or Construction engineering from a recognised university.The total annual gross earnings (including 13th salary) based on current legislation are as follows: Lecturer (Scale A12-A13) €43,974.58 – €71,559.54. Assistant Professor (Scale A13-A14) €57,856.50 – €78,029.90. Applications must be delivered by September 17.

In addition, the University of Cyprus accepts applications for six full-time or part-time assistant lecturers or assistant professors, on transportation and distribution of electricity or intelligent water networks, telecommunication networks etc. The salary will be €16,151. The duration of employment will be until 2023 or until the closure of the European Programme in the context of which the positions are funded .