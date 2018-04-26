Prodromou: Government’s effort is to bring Turkey back to the negotiating table

The Cypriot government`s effort is to bring Turkey back to the negotiating table via the United Nations, with the expectation that it will change its stance as regards the Cyprus issue, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has said.

The Spokesman was speaking after a series of separate meetings that the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has held with the leaders of the political parties AKEL, Citizens` Alliance and ELAM, in the framework of the meetings he began to brief the parties on the informal dinner he held with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on the 16th of April, the first after the unsuccessful outcome of the Cyprus talks in Crans Montana last July. The President also discussed with the leaders of the parties about issues of internal governmance and the country`s energy plans and listened to their suggestions and positions.

Noting that the President has made a lot of efforts so that the informal dinner with Akinci takes place, he said that the President informed the party leaders about the steps he has taken after the Crans Montana Cyprus talks for the resumption of the negotiations from the point they were left last July.

“If Turkey had taken the decision in Crans Montana to let Cyprus, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, find a compromise and an agreement, that is to abandon its demand to control Cyprus after the solution through guarantees and troops, then the solution would have been reached”, he said.

Prodromou added that the diplomatic struggle of the President and the government is to bring Turkey back, via the UN, to the negotiating table, with the expectation that it will change its stance.

The Government Spokesman said that in order to have a solution of the Cyprus problem the anachronistic system of guarantees must be terminated and Turkey`s stance must change.

Meanwhile, replying to other questions, he said that the President`s wish is to promote measures and policies leading to the further modernisation of the state.

CNA