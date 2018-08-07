Prison expansion plan under study

The Ministry of Justice and Public Order is preparing a study on the implementation of an expansion plan for Nicosia Central Prison. Minister Ionas Nicolaou told CNA that construction will be in stages, with new wings including modern, high-performance facilities planned.

He said an earlier decision to construct a new Central Prison in Marki, a village located in the Nicosia District was abandoned due to very high cost, adding that a study is currently underway for the development of the already existing prisons, with the gradual construction of new wings. It is to be noted that a drug addiction treatment wing is to be completed soon, as well as a wing for the proper preparation of convicted individuals.

Nicolaou highlighted that consultations are taking place between stakeholders, as a number of specific decisions should be taken, as the needs arise.

With regard to the existing building, the Minister said it would be re-developed, noting that it would be gradually abandoned, as it is obsolete and does not serve several modern requirements.