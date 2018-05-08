Menu
Nicos Anastasiades: tripartite summit will benefit our governments and people

May 8, 2018 at 1:45pm
The fourth tripartite summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel is currently underway. Earlier today, President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the presidential palace in Nicosia.

President Anastasiades stated that the great progress noted in the relationship between the three countries is in benefit of all three governments and their people. Mr. Netanyahu added in agreement that this can already be seen by the great number of Israelis visiting Cyprus each year.

Today, Netanyahu had meetings with President Anastasiades and Alexis Tsipras. A meeting between the President and Prime Minister Tsipras will take place after the signing of bilateral and trilateral agreements and the public statements of the three leaders.

Energy cooperation will be one of the main issues discussed during the summit, especially in regard to the EastMed project, a natural gas pipeline project connecting Israel, Cyprus and Greece. More agreements concerning, among others, marine pollution from maritime accidents and cooperation in the area of new technologies, will also be signed.

