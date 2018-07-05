President to express his determination for Cyprus talks resumption to UN envoy 

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said late on Wednesday he would express his determination to resume the Cyprus talks to the UN envoy Jane Hall Lute.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. A UN-backed Conference on Cyprus in the summer of 2017 in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, aiming to reunify the island under a federal roof, ended inconclusively.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked Jane Hall Lute to conduct consultations with all parties to the Conference on Cyprus.

Anastasiades told the press that the positions of the Greek Cypriot side were very well known since the day the talks collapsed in Crans Montana.

“We are going to put before Ms. Lut our determination to continue the dialogue from the point it stopped, always within the framework defined by the statement of 30 June, as it was clarified on 4 July 2017” the President said.

He added that the Greek Cypriot side was ready to present its positions and expressed hope that the Turkish Cypriot side “will show goodwill so that we can move on”.