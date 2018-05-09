President Anastasiades pays two-day official visit to Serbia

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades pays today and tomorrow a two-day official visit to Serbia, during which bilateral agreements between Cyprus and Serbia will be signed.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Anastasiades, who leaves today for Belgrade, accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades, will hold during his stay in Belgrade, talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić as well as with other high state officials.

Tonight, President Anastasiades will attend an official dinner hosted in his honor by the President of Serbia. Tomorrow, 10 May, in the morning, President Anastasiades will go to the Presidential Palace where he will be officially welcomed by the President of Serbia with whom he will hold a private meeting which will be followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries. Afterwards, bilateral agreements between Cyprus and Serbia will be signed.

In the framework of the meeting there will be a special ceremony during which the two Presidents will present each other with the highest honorary distinction of their respective countries. Later on the two Presidents will make remarks to the media.

President Anastasiades will then visit the National Assembly of Serbia where he will meet with the Speaker of the National Assembly Maja Gojković.

The President will then attend a working lunch hosted in his honor by the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić.

In the afternoon of the same day, the President of the Republic will meet with the Patriarch of Serbia, Irine, who will present the President with the highest honorary distinction of the Patriarchate. Later on, the President will be hosted at the Church of St Sava in Belgrade.

The President of the Republic, who will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and the Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, will leave for Cyprus in the evening of May 10.

(CNA)