President Anastasiades’ meeting with Lute lasts almost three hours

President Nicos Anastasiades had a three-hour long meeting here today with UNSG’s envoy Jane Hall Lute, who is on a mission on the island to investigate the ground with regard to efforts to resume the stalled UN-led Cyprus peace talks.

Present at the meeting, which lasted almost three hours, was also Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

In early afternoon, she will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the northern Turkish occupied part of Nicosia.

President Anastasiades is now holding a meeting with his aides. CNA has learnt that beginning of September Lute is expected to submit a report to the UNSG on her contacts in Nicosia, Athens, Ankara, London and Brussels.

The Republic of Cyprus remains divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island. Numerous UN-backed talks, aiming at reunifying the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield any results. The latest round of peace talks took place last July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana but ended inconclusively.