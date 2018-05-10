President Anastasiades holds talks with his Serbian counterpart and other officials in Belgrade

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will hold on Thursday talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić and other state officials in Belgrade, where he is paying an official visit. According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Anastasiades will be officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace by the President of Serbia. The two Presidents will then have a private meeting, to be followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.

In the framework of the meeting a special ceremony will take place, during which the two Presidents will present each other with the highest honorary distinction of their respective countries. Later on the two Presidents will make remarks to the media.

President Anastasiades will then visit the National Assembly of Serbia where he will meet with the Speaker of the National Assembly Maja Gojković. The President will then attend a working lunch hosted in his honor by the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić.

In the afternoon, the President of the Republic will meet with the Patriarch of Serbia, Irinej, who will present the President with the highest honorary distinction of the Patriarchate.

Source: CNA