Electricity supply has been restored to six villages that were without power for about three hours after a truck severed Electricity Authority power lines near the village of Tersephanou in the Larnaca district around 12 noon on Friday.

The power cut affected Mazotos, Alethriko, Kivisili, Softades, Kiti and Vasiliko. EAC crews that went to the scene immediate after the incident repairs the power lines and power was restored around 3.00 om