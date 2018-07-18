Postman jailed for stealing 268 sacks of mail

A Larnaca postal worker man was jailed for two and half years by Larnaca district court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to stealing sacks of mail over an 18 months period in 2015 to October 2016.
Georgos Georgiou, 39, worked at the postal sorting unit at the old Larnaca Airport. He was arrested on October 9 2016 and immediately admitted to the theft, saying he was a kleptomaniac.
Police searched his house and car and found a total of 268 postal sacks. Georgiou reportedly also stole money sent to Cyprus from abroad to their relatives in Cyprus.