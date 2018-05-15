Menu
Possible new incident of medical negligence involves student who fell from school balcony

May 15, 2018 at 9:54am
A new serious accident took place at a Nicosia gymnasium, a few days after the tragic loss of 10-year-old Stavros.

According to the Federation of Parental Associations of Secondary Education Public Schools, the student fell from the school’s first storey and was transported to the Nicosia General Hospital. He was discharged by the hospital doctors. However, a doctor with a private practice, whom he soon later visited, referred him to the hospital once again.

The student is now hospitalised and out of danger.

