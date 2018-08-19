Polis hunter fined €2300 for poaching

Paphos police and the Game Fund are investigating a case of poaching following the arrest of a 44 year old from Peyia for hunting in a no hunting area in the Polis Chrysochous area.

Moreover, the 44 year old did not have a licence for a hunting rifle, while his hunting licence had expired in 2013.

He was fined €2300 and charged for illegal possession of hunting rifle and released.

The arrest came on the first day of the summer hunting season, with the Game Service saying it expected 18,000 hunters out on Sunday.

The Forestry Department has urged hunters to be particularly careful to avoid the risk of fire.