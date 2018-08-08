Menu
Local

Policeman arrested on suspicion of defrauding citizens of €12,000

August 8, 2018 at 3:33pm
By August 8, 2018 No Comments

 

Police’s internal audit unit is investigating a case of corruption against a policeman at Paphos police headquarters suspected of  defrauding three citizens of €12,000 on the promise that he would secure them cars confiscated by police and due to be sold at auction.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that the investigation covered conspiracy to commit a crime, abuse of power, bribery and fraud.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning and remanded in custody by Limassol District Court for eight days.

Procedures have also been set in motion for a disciplinary inquiry and the suspension of the policeman.

You May Also Like

Local
August 8, 2018

Hot weather grips Cyprus with temps to hit 41 C inland on Thursday

bouli
Local
August 8, 2018

Greens see rubbish tip ‘time bomb’ in Kyperounta

bouli
Local
August 8, 2018

Police carrying out criminal inquiry into death of 8 year old girl

bouli