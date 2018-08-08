Policeman arrested on suspicion of defrauding citizens of €12,000

Police’s internal audit unit is investigating a case of corruption against a policeman at Paphos police headquarters suspected of defrauding three citizens of €12,000 on the promise that he would secure them cars confiscated by police and due to be sold at auction.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said that the investigation covered conspiracy to commit a crime, abuse of power, bribery and fraud.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning and remanded in custody by Limassol District Court for eight days.



Procedures have also been set in motion for a disciplinary inquiry and the suspension of the policeman.