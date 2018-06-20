Police warn of fake traffic victims

Police are warning the public about impostors pretending to be road accident victims in order to secure funds.

It said that in the past few days, there were incidents in the wider Nicosia area where scammers were pretending to have been hit by a car.

In two such cases, a woman aged around 50, dressed in black, has approached cars that had stopped at traffic lights or at side streets, fallen to the ground and pretending to have been hit, claimed she was injured.

In at least one such case the woman persuaded the driver to give her €200 so that she could go to the hospital.

Police urged the public to be particularly careful and to contact the closest police station or the citizen’s hotline on 1460 if they become aware of any such incidents.