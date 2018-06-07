Menu
Police seize €37,487 from Ayia Napa home

June 7, 2018 at 3:55pm
Police on Thursday seized €37,487  from the home of a 48-year old businessman in Ayia Napa who will be asked to explain its provenance.

The discovery of the money followed a police operation in the tourist resort to locate evidence of criminal activity. A night club belonging to the same businessman was also raided.

Police sources said an investigation will be carried out to determine whether the cash was the result of illegal activities. The businessman will be asked to explain where he got the money.

Police have been carrying out a police operation in the free Famagusta area since 9.00 am as part of drive against organised crime.

 

 

