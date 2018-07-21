Police say close to solving 40 burglaries following arrest

Police said on Saturday they were close to solving about 40 burglaries and thefts after the arrest earlier in the day of a 27 year old near a hotel in the free Famagusta area.

The man was remanded in custody for six days by Famagusta District Court. At his home police had found cash in different currencies as well as electronic devices.

The man is suspected of being involved in 40 burglaries of apartments from May 16 to July 21, netting valuables worth 40,000 euro.