Police probing Wednesday’s fatal crash

August 16, 2018 at 3:07pm
Police are continuing to investigate Wednesday’s collision which led to the death of motorcyclist Savvas Vlachou, 37, from Nicosia.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the accident occurred around 6.10 pm on the Ayious Trimithias- Anthoupolis road.

He said Vlachos appeared to have entered the opposite lane and crashed into a car driven by a 52 year old.

Both drivers were taken to hospital where doctors pronounced Vlachos dead. The driver of the car sustained fractures to his right hand and foot and has been hospitalised.

He said the biker appeared to have been wearing his helmet. The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol.

