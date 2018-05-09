Police officer suspended after theft allegations

A police officer has been suspended during the investigation procedure of a theft case in which he was allegedly involved, by stealing things belonging to dead people while transporting them to the hospital.
The Police clarify that the officer was immediately suspended, while an Investigator Officer has been also appointed to shed light on the case.
According to Reporter newspaper, the officer’s actions were revealed when a relative of a deceased woman found her jewellery missing after the officer transported the corpse to the hospital.