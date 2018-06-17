Police launch motorbike-moped safety campaign

Police are launching a safety campaign targeting motorbikes and mopeds as they seek to cut down on road fatalities.
The week-long campaign begins on Monday and is the second of its kind so far this year.
Police said the campaign will focus on deterring offences, focusing on dangerous driving, speeding, driving without a licence and failing to wear a helmet.
Road accident statistics in Cyprus show that bikers are among the most vulnerable groups.
Police noted that in the period 2015-2017, nearly one in two of bikers (47.73%) killed in a road accident were not wearing a helmet.
