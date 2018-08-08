Police investigating death of 30 year old man in Larnaca

Police are investigating whether the death of a 30 year old man of Arab origin in Larnaca on Tuesday was due to drugs.

Police were alerted to a row at a Larnaca home and on arrival found a foreign woman in a state of panic with her child. The 30 year old was raging out of control, shouting and breaking things. He was arrested but minutes later he started going blue in the face and was rushed to Larnaca Hospital where despite doctors’ best efforts he died. The man was known to police for drug related cases. The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.