Police in expectation of 380 new bulletproof vests

Cyprus’ Police spokesman, Andreas Angelidis, announced that Police are expecting 380 new bulletproof vests within 2018, to increase the total number at 1,012.
The need to further increase the number of the vests has been outlined by the current stakeholders, as in 2013, the Police had less than 50 bulletproof vests, and this lack was distinct during an operation back in 2014, Angelides added.
Furthermore, the Police spokesman told CNA that since then, the Police have secured a number of 632 bulletproof vests, which have been distributed where needed.