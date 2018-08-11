Police book 109 drivers in 12 hours in Limassol

Limassol police have booked 109 drivers in 12 hours, 38 of them involving mopeds.

As part of a campaign that started on Friday evening and ended on Saturday morning focusing on the coastal strip and central Limassol, 47 drivers were booked for speeding, 16 for driving under the influence of alcohol, four for not wearing a seat, four for using a mobile while driving, one for driving without insurance and one for driving without a licence.

Of the 38 moped drivers booked, 13 were not wearing a helmet and the remainder for driving without insurance and/or driving licence.