‘Pink Panther’ burglary suspect remanded

A 48 year man from Montenegro suspected of belonging to an international burglary ring known as the Pink Panthers was remanded in custody for six days by Limassol district court on Saturday.

The suspect was handed over by the Spanish authorities acting on a European arrest warrant in connection with a heist from a Limassol jewellery shop in February 2009.

Spanish police had questioned him in connection with similar crimes but were unable to convict him.

A second man from Montenegro is being sought for the same case.