Menu
Local

‘Pink Panther’ burglary suspect remanded

June 2, 2018 at 4:53pm
By June 2, 2018 No Comments

A 48 year man from Montenegro suspected of belonging to an international burglary ring known as the Pink Panthers was remanded in custody  for six days by Limassol district court on Saturday.

The suspect was handed over by the Spanish authorities acting on a European arrest warrant in connection with a heist from a Limassol jewellery shop in February 2009.

Spanish police had questioned him in connection with similar crimes but were unable to convict him.

A second man from Montenegro is being sought for the same case.

You May Also Like

Local
June 2, 2018

Anastasiades: NHS to be implemented as agreed

bouli
Local
June 2, 2018

Police crackdown on illegal workers in Paphos

bouli
Local
June 2, 2018

‘I have nothing to be afraid of’, says Nicolas Skourides

leontidou