Petrol, diesel prices up 4% in May

The price of 95 octane petrol and of diesel rose by 4% between 9 and 31 May, the Cyprus Consumers Association said on Friday. It said that from 9 May, when it started tracking retail fuel prices at the pump, until 31 May the average price for 95 octane petrol rose by €0.058 a litre or 4.54%, from €1.275 a litre to €1.33 a litre.
Diesel rose by 4.26% or by €0.055 from €1.291 a litre to €1.346 a litre.
It said the increases were gradual and differed from district to district. Nicosia was the cheapest for both types of fuel and Paphos the most expensive.